Ninh Thuan has advantages in untouched and beautiful nature. (Photo: VNA) Ninh Thuan (VNA) – Participants at a conference on March 27 shared the view that Ninh Thuan is a unique destination in the south-central region and gave numerous suggestions for the province to make the best use of its "unique" and "different" factors.



The tourism promotion conference was held by the People’s Committee of Ninh Thuan province in Hoi An city, the central province of Quang Nam that hosts the National Tourism Year 2022.



Associate Prof. Dr. Pham Trung Luong, former deputy head of the Institute for Tourism Development Research, said Ninh Thuan has advantages in untouched and beautiful nature, along with other favourable conditions for luxury leisure tourism.



At the conference (Photo: VNA)



Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Quang Nam province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Ngoc Tuong said instead of competing, Ninh Thuan should promote connectivity with other localities to create tourism chains of provinces and regions.



Nguyen Long Bien, Vice Chairman of the Ninh Thuan province People’s Committee, pledged that Ninh Thuan will work to help travel firms and investors remove difficulties, further reform its investment environment, and mobilise resources to upgrade local tourism infrastructure.



Ninh Thuan expects to welcome 3.5 million tourists by 2025, including 455,000 foreign arrivals, according to the provincial tourism development plan announced on February 17.



Under the plan, set for 2021-2025 with a vision towards 2030, the province aims to serve 6 million visitors, of whom 900,000 are foreigners, by 2030.



The tourism sector is projected to generate 2.9 trillion VND (126.94 million USD) by 2025, and 5.9 trillion VND by 2030, becoming an economic spearhead that contributes about 15 percent of the locality’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP).



Leisure, culture, agriculture and high-tech, and eco-tourism, along with tours offering entertainment activities with sand and salt, those to renewable energy farms, and medical tourism are among major projects to be rolled out by Ninh Thuan.



To realise the plan, Ninh Thuan will focus on personnel development, investment in new tourist sites, brand building and promotion activities.



The plan is expected to cost over 75.53 trillion VND (3.3 billion USD), of which around 79 billion VND comes from the budget./.





