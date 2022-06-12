Ninh Thuan turning Mui Dinh into high-end tourism site
Located in the central province of Ninh Thuan, Mui Dinh (Cape Dinh) is a land of idyllic and unspoiled beauty with blue seas, white sands, and golden sunshine. Son Hai fishing village, Son Hai sandy desert, Mui Dinh Lighthouse, Bai Trang Beach, and Mui Dinh Mountain, with undulating rocky reefs and sunny and windy golden sand dunes, give Mui Dinh a rare beauty.
The sunny and windy golden sand dunes of Mui Dinh are a major attraction for tourists to Ninh Thuan. (Photo: VNA)
At the foot of the mountain is a primitive, beautiful, white sand beach with rocky cliffs and clear, blue water. (Photo: VNA)
The Cap Padaran Mui Dinh project - a world-class resort - is to be built at Mui Dinh. (Photo: VNA)
Mui Dinh Lighthouse, built by the French in 1904 and standing 177 metres above sea level, remains an integral part of the community and guides vessels at sea. (Photo: vms-south.vn)
Mui Dinh is 40 kilometres south of Phan Rang city and 10 kilometres from popular Ca Na Beach. (Photo: baoninhthuan.com.vn)