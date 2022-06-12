Ninh Thuan turning Mui Dinh into high-end tourism site

Located in the central province of Ninh Thuan, Mui Dinh (Cape Dinh) is a land of idyllic and unspoiled beauty with blue seas, white sands, and golden sunshine. Son Hai fishing village, Son Hai sandy desert, Mui Dinh Lighthouse, Bai Trang Beach, and Mui Dinh Mountain, with undulating rocky reefs and sunny and windy golden sand dunes, give Mui Dinh a rare beauty.