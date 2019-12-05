Participants in the 9th ASEAN Maritime Forum pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)



Da Nang (VNA) - The 9th ASEAN Maritime Forum (AMF-9) opened in the central city of Da Nang on December 5, seeing the participation of more than 50 delegates from the 10 ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Vu Ho, Director of the ASEAN Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that maritime security cooperation is always a high priority in ASEAN cooperation and in the partnership between ASEAN and its partners. He said currently, more than 10 ASEAN agencies are engaging in marine cooperation activities.

The contents of cooperation range from ensuring maritime security and safety, conducting search and rescue and anti-piracy activities, and combating illegal fishing to promoting environmental protection and dealing with plastic waste.

Given the current complicated situation at sea, the AMF this time needs to review cooperation activities, identify difficulties and obstacles, and discuss measures to enhance cooperation effectiveness in ensuring marine security, Ho said.

In addition, he suggested that the countries actively propose effective solutions to enhance the role of the AMF and the Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF) in promoting constructive dialogues, coordination and cooperation on sea-related issues in the region.

First set up in 2010, the AMF provides a venue for ASEAN member states to hold dialogues and coordinate activities regarding maritime cooperation.

Following AMF-9, the 7th EAMF will take place on December 6 with the participation of government officials from the 10 ASEAN countries and 8 partners, namely Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia and the US./.