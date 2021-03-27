No COVID-19 infection cases recorded on March 27 morning
A medical worker at District 11 Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot (Photo; VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged no COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 27, according to the Ministry of Health.
The total number of COVID-19 patients detected in Vietnam has been 2,586 so far, including 2,265 fully recovered.
Among active patients undergoing treatment across the country, 54 tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 21 twice and 45 thrice.
There are 36,480 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 485 in hospitals, 18,343 in state-designated establishments and 17,652 at their residences.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration).
According to the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation, an additional 1,775 people were inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine on March 26, raising the total to 44,000, who are frontline medical workers, and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups and steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control./.