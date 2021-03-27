Health Deputy PM gets trial jab of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac on March 26 received the jabs of Vietnamese-made COVID-19 vaccine, Nano Covax, as part of the second phase of human trials.

Health Vietnam to soon produce COVID-19 vaccine The time for research and production of Nano Covax, Vietnam’s first candidate vaccine to reach human trial stage, has been shortened as much as possible, but safety has been ensured, said a health official.

Health Authorities urgently tracing contacts of new COVID-19 patients Authorities of Ho Chi Minh City and northern Hai Phong city are hastening actions to seal off the places related to the new COVID-19 patients who illegally entered Vietnam, and trace their contacts.

Health Two illegal entrants contracted with COVID-19 Two Vietnamese women returning home illegally through Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang were diagnosed with COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on March 26.