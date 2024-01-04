Business Vietnam sustains recovery momentum, positioned for significant growth Overcoming the fluctuations from the global economic landscape and internal constraints in 2023, Vietnam's economy continued its trajectory of recovery, with inflation kept under control and key balances safeguarded.

Videos Stock market capitalization tops 60% of GDP The market capitalization of Vietnam’s stock market approximated 247 billion USD in 2023, rising 9.5% from and equivalent to about 62% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, statistics show.

Videos VinFast has first five dealers in US VinFast, Vietnam’s first electric vehicle maker, on January 2 announced the signing of agreements with its first five dealers in four states of the US, bringing opportunities for customers to experience VinFast electric vehicles.