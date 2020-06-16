Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam went through 61 consecutive days without COVID-19 transmissions in the community as of 6pm on June 16, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the confirmed infections, 194 infection are imported cases and were quarantined right after their arrival in the country.



At present, 7,250 people who had close contact with patients or entered from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined, including 81 in hospitals, 6,248 in other concentrated quarantine facilities and 921 at home.



The same day, two more COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear.



Vietnam has to date recorded 334 infections, 325 of them have fully recovered, accounting for 97 percent./.