No new COVID-19 case on June 14
Vietnam reported no new case of COVID-19 during the day on June 14, marking 59 straight days without any community infection, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
A doctor examines a COVID-19 patient (Photo: VNA)
The tally remains at 334, with 194 imported cases which were immediately quarantined after arrival. The number of patients given the all clear was 323, or 96.7 percent, with no fatalities so far.
More than 10,270 people are still under quarantined across the country, and 11 confirmed cases are receiving treatment. Among them, one has tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, ant three others negative at least twice./.