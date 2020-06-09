No new COVID-19 case on June 9 hinh anh 1Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
 
Hanoi (VNA) – No new COVID-19 case was reported during the 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm on June 9, leaving the total number at 332, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the total 332 cases, 192 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

Vietnam has gone through 54 consecutive days with no new COVID-19 infections among the community.

One patient was given the all clear on June 9, bringing the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 317.

More than 8,180 people are being quarantined at hospitals, designated facilities or their accommodations./.
VNA