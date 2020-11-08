Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 case from 6am-6pm on November 8, reported the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The country has so far confirmed a total of 1,213 infection cases, 691 of them are locally transmitted.

From July 25, there were 551 cases in 15 cities and provinces, including 389 in Da Nang, 96 in Quang Nam, 16 in Hai Duong, 11 in Hanoi, 8 in Ho Chi Minh City, 7 in Quang Tri, 6 in Bac Giang, 5 in Quang Ngai, 4 in Lang Son, 3 in Dak Lak, 2 in Dong Nai, each 1 in Thai Binh, Ha Nam, Thanh Hoa and Khanh Hoa.

Vietnam went through 67 days without local transmission. There were not any new local cases for 82 days in Hanoi and 99 days in Ho Chi Minh City.

So far, as many as 1,070 patients have been recovered.

Among patients under treatment at medical establishments, nine tested negative once, 11 twice and eight others thrice. There were 35 deaths related to the disease, including 31 in Da Nang, 3 in Quang Nam and 1 in Quang Tri.

Up to 14,064 people who had close contacts with COVID-19 patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 209 in hospitals, 12,926 at other establishments and 929 at homes.



To prevent the pandemic in the new normal situation, the Health Ministry urged people to continue wearing masks when going out and regularly washing hand with soap or sanitiser./.