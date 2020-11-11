No new COVID-19 case posted on early November 11
Vietnam recorded no case of COVID-19 between 6pm on November 10 and 6am on November 11, keeping the total number of infections to date at 1,226, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Spraying disinfectant on luggage of quarantined people (Photo: VNA)
As many as 1,087 patients have recovered. The fatalities remain at 35.
Among those still under treatment, 19 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice and nine thrice. No patients were in critical conditions.
A total of 15,429 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returning from pandemic-hit areas are under health monitoring nationwide.
As of November 11 morning, Vietnam entered the 70th consecutive day without COVID-19 infections in the community./.