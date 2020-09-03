No new COVID-19 cases announced on Sept 3 afternoon
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – No new COVID-19 cases were detected from 6am to 6pm on September 3, and the total count remained at 1,046, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that nine COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear during the day, including four treated at Hoa Vang clinic in Da Nang and three at the Da Nang Lung Hospital. The remaining two patients were treated at the general hospital of the northern province of Nam Dinh. The province now has no active COVID-19 cases.
The number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients is now 755, while there have been 35 fatalities.
Among patients still under treatment nationwide, 24 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 52 negative twice and 23 negative three times.
A total of 63,651 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected regions are being quarantined, with 1,009 at hospitals, 15,949 at designated quarantine facilities and 46,693 at homes or accommodations.
In order to keep oneself safe in the pandemic, the Health Ministry urges everyone to continue wearing masks at public places or gatherings, regularly washing hands with soap or sanitizer, keeping a distance from others, avoiding gatherings of many people, and filing medical declarations on the NCOVI app as well as installing the BlueZone app./.