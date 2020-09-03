Health No new COVID-cases recorded on September 1 morning Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on September 1 morning, keeping the country's total infections at 1,044, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Four new imported COVID-cases recorded on August 31 evening Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam on August 31 evening, raising the country's total infections to 1,044, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.