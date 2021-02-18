Volunteer youth support people in making health declarations (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - No new COVID-19 cases were detected from 6pm on February 17 to 6am on February 18, keeping the national count at 2,329, including 1,430 community infections, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



At present, a total of 144,071 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being under quarantine nationwide, including 577 in hospitals, 14,325 in state-designated establishments and 129,169 others at their residences.



Since January 27, when the pandemic broke out in northern localities, 737 new cases were detected in the community.



Among patients still undergoing treatment, 46 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 33 twice and 25 thrice. The total number of recoveries is 1,580.



Currently, the patient with the worst conditions is receiving treatment at Da Nang Lung Hospital due to old age and a medical history of high blood pressure and diabetes.



According to Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long, the ministry is working hard with partners in importing COVID-19 vaccines, while speeding up the research of domestically-made vaccines.



The Health Ministry advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.