Health Vietnam reports 14 more imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 1, the Ministry of Health said.

Health First COVID-19 vaccine batch under COVAX arrives in Vietnam The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine supplied by COVAX Facility through UNICEF arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on April 1 morning. ​

Health No new COVID-19 infections reported on April 1 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 1, keeping the total number of infections in the country at 2,603, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).