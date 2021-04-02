No new COVID-19 cases, over 51,210 people get vaccinated
Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 2, keeping the national count at 2,617, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
Of the total, 1,603 are domestically-transmitted cases, including 910 infections since the third wave of outbreaks hit the country on January 27.
The MoH’s Medical Service Administration reported that as many as 2,359 have been given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far.
The death toll from the disease was still kept at 35, the administration said.
Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments across the country, 18 tested negative for the virus once, 15 twice and 35 thrice.
A total of 27,478 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 498 in hospitals, 18,870 at concentrated facilities and 8,110 at their residences.
According to the National Expanded Immunisation Programme, an additional 1,473 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots on April 1, bringing the total number of vaccinated people to 51,216.
At the ceremony to hand over the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine supplied by COVAX Facility (Photo: VNA)The first batch containing 811,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine supplied by COVAX Facility through UNICEF arrived in Hanoi on April 1.
To live safely with the pandemic, the MoH advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.