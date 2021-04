A military officer receives COVID-19 vaccine shot. (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report over the last 12 hours from 6pm on April 6 to 6am on April 7, keeping the national count at 2,648, according to the Ministry of Health.The country has so far confirmed 1,603 local infections , including 910 detected since January 27 when the latest coronavirus resurgence recorded in Hai Duong.The total recoveries are 2,422, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported while the death toll remained at 35.Among those still undergoing treatment, 17 have tested negative for the COVID-19 once, nine others twice, and 16 thrice.There are 36,701 people having close contact with confirmed cases or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present.The Ministry of Health also announced that more 1,985 Vietnamese people were vaccinated against COVID-19, raising the number of those receiving the vaccine to 53,953, most of whom are health workers and frontliners./.