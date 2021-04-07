No new COVID-19 cases over last 12 hours
Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report over the last 12 hours from 6pm on April 6 to 6am on April 7, keeping the national count at 2,648, according to the Ministry of Health.
A military officer receives COVID-19 vaccine shot. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report over the last 12 hours from 6pm on April 6 to 6am on April 7, keeping the national count at 2,648, according to the Ministry of Health.
The country has so far confirmed 1,603 local infections, including 910 detected since January 27 when the latest coronavirus resurgence recorded in Hai Duong.
The total recoveries are 2,422, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported while the death toll remained at 35.
Among those still undergoing treatment, 17 have tested negative for the COVID-19 once, nine others twice, and 16 thrice.
There are 36,701 people having close contact with confirmed cases or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present.
The Ministry of Health also announced that more 1,985 Vietnamese people were vaccinated against COVID-19, raising the number of those receiving the vaccine to 53,953, most of whom are health workers and frontliners./.