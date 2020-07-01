No new COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam on July 1
Medical workers check temperature for Lao students (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded no new cases of COVID-19 as of 6pm on July 1, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The country has gone through 76 consecutive days without new COVID-19 infections in the community.
Among the total 355 confirmed cases, 215 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that 336 patients or 94.6 percent of the total have given all-clear and there is no death.
At present, 19 patients are being treated at health facilities nationwide and most are in stable condition. Four tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and four tested negative at least twice.
As many as 12,960 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine facilities, and homes./.