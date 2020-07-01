Health Number of COVID-19 infections remains at 355 on late June 30 The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stands at 355 as no new infections were reported in the evening of June 30, which is also the 75th straight day without community transmission of the coronavirus in the country.

Health COVID-19: No new local transmissions reported in Vietnam for 75 straight days Vietnam has gone through 75 consecutive days without new COVID-19 cases recorded in the community on June 30 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on June 29 No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on June 29 afternoon, marking 74 straight days that Vietnam has gone without community transmissions, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Five more COVID-19 patients recover Five more COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on June 29.