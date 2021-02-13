No new COVID-19 cases recorded on February 13 morning
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - No new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Vietnam in the past 12 hours to 6am on February 13, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the total cases, 1,248 were locally transmitted, including 555 linked to the latest outbreak since January 27.
As many as 129,098 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country.
According to the Committee’s Treatment Sub-Committee, the total number of recoveries is 1,531. Among patients under treatment, 39 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 12 twice and nine thrice.
The Health Ministry urges people to strictly follow the 5K principle to stop the spread of the pandemic, particularly when the Lunar New Year festival, the most important festival in a year for Vietnamese, is coming. The 5K principle means Khau trang (Facemask) – Khu khuan (Disinfection) – Khoang cach (Keeping distance) – Khong tap trung dong nguoi (No gathering) – Khai bao y te (Medical declaration)./.