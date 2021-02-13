Health Vietnam records two more COVID-19 cases on February 12 afternoon In the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 12, Vietnam recorded two more cases of COVID-19, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health SARS-CoV-2 variant found at Tan Son Nhat airport appears for first time in Southeast Asia: Scientist The SARS-CoV-2 variant found in patients at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is A.23.1, which was first found in the African country of Rwanda in late October 2020, according to a report by the Hospital of Tropical Diseases on genetic analysis of the virus.

Health No new COVID-19 cases to report on February 12 morning In the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 12, no new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Vietnam, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Thirty one more cases of COVID-19 logged on February 11 afternoon In the past 12 hours to 6pm February 11, 31 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in four localities, taking the national count to 2,140, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.