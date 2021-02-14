No new COVID-19 cases recorded on February 14 morning
Vietnam has detected no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6:00am on February 14, keeping the national count of local infections at 1,297, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
As many as 152,690 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide. including 683 in hospitals, 18, 232 in state-designated establishments and 133,775 at their residences.
The number of recoveries stands at 1,531, the committee’s treatment sub-committee reported.
Among the active patients, 39 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 12 twice and nine thrice.
The Health Ministry urges people to strictly follow the "5K" principle to stop the spread of the pandemic - Khau trang (Facemask) – Khu khuan (Disinfection) – Khoang cach (Keeping distance) – Khong tap trung dong nguoi (No mass gathering) – Khai bao y te (Medical declaration)./.