No new COVID-19 cases reported on July 16 morning
Vietnamese citizens return home from the UK (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – No new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Vietnam on July 16 morning, making the 91st day in a row without any transmissions in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The total number of infections still stood at 381, including 241 imported cases who were quarantined upon their arrival.
There are currently 10,123 people under quarantine nationwide, including 81 at hospitals, 9,634 at concentrated quarantine facilities and 408 at home.
A total of 353 patients have recovered fully. Among the remaining patients, three have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and two negative at least twice./.