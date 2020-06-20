Health Tropical diseases hospital receives two drug parcels to fight COVID-19 The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi received the drugs Amizon and Cycloferon from the Ukrainian-based Farmak JSC and the Russian-based Polysan Scientific & Technological Pharmaceutical Company at a ceremony on June 19 to cure COVID-19-related symptoms.

Health Infographic No new community transmission of Covid-19 during past 64 days The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stands at 342 on June 19 morning, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control. This also marks the 64th straight day without community transmission of COVID-19 in the country.