No new COVID-19 cases reported on June 20
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed no fresh COVID-19 cases as of 6:00 pm on June 20, marking 65 straight days without community transmission in the country, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the 349 cases recorded in Vietnam so far, 209 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
Some 10,500 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and came from pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring or quarantine.
On the day, a patient was discharged from the general hospital of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau. After this move, the 37-year-old man will undergo quarantine for 14 days.
Up to 327 patients or 93.7 percent of the total cases have recovered, including 49 foreign nationals. The remaining foreign patient – a British pilot – is being treated at Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City.
Among the active patients, two have tested negative for the coronavirus once while four negative at least twice./.