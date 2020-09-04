No new COVID-19 cases reported on September 4 morning
Vietnam confirmed no new COVID-19 cases in the morning of September 4, keeping the national count at 1,046, including 691 locally-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
At a COVID-19 concentrated quarantine area (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed no new COVID-19 cases in the morning of September 4, keeping the national count at 1,046, including 691 locally-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
A total of 755 patients have been given the all-clear. Meanwhile, there have been 35 fatalities so far.
Among the active patients, 24 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 52 twice, and 23 three times.
The committee’s treatment sub-committee said a number of COVID-19 patients are in serious health conditions and may die any time, most of them suffering from severe underlying diseases.
Nearly 61,970 who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine nationwide.
The Ministry of Health has warned that the risk of community transmission still exists, and the weather in the time ahead is favourable for the development of respiratory diseases.
Therefore, preventive measures must be maintained and enhanced, it said./.