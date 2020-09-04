Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on September 3 morning Vietnam did not record any new cases of COVID-19 over the last 12 hours, keeping the tally at 1,046, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on September 3 morning.

Health Two new COVID-19 cases reported on Sept. 2 afternoon Vietnam recorded two more COVID-19 cases on September 2 afternoon, including one community infection in northern Hai Duong province and one imported case in south central Khanh Hoa province.