Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (C) visits a concentrated quarantine area (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – In the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 12, no new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Vietnam, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The number of local cases recorded in the latest outbreak from January 27 remains at 553, the total number of recoveries is 1,531, and the death toll stays at 35.



Among those still under treatment, 18 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 10 twice and 8 thrice.



There are 129,098 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas now under quarantine./.