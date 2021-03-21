No new COVID-19 cases to report on March 21 morning
Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6am March 21, and the death toll remains at 35, according to the Health Ministry.
A woman working on front line of COVID-19 fight gets vaccine injection (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6am March 21, and the death toll remains at 35, according to the Health Ministry.
As of March 21, 2,198 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll remains at 35.
Among the patients still under treatment, 37 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 18 twice and 63 thrice.
Meanwhile, 37,174 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 490 at hospitals, 17,990 at concentrated quarantine facilities and 18,694 at their accommodations./.