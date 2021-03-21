Health One imported COVID-19 case recorded on March 19 afternoon Vietnam detected an imported case of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 19, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam to ensure “safety first” with “COVID-19 vaccine passport” scheme Standing members of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control have discussed the preparation of technical and policy solutions to implement the “COVID-19 vaccine passport” scheme while ensuring the principle of “safety first”.

Health Int'l experts discuss solutions to improve sustainability of health sector Local and international health policymakers and experts from health management agencies, research institutes and service providers have discussed solutions to strengthen Vietnam’s health system sustainability and resilience at a workshop.