Health Two imported COVID-19 cases reported on November 6 afternoon Vietnam recorded two imported COVID-19 cases on November 6 afternoon, raising the country’s total number of infections to 1,212, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam posts 3 new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded three new imported case of COVID-19 between 6pm on November 5 and 6pm on November 6, raising the national count to 1,210, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam shares experience in applying technologies in COVID-19 prevention The Ministry of Information and Communications partnered with the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs to hold a workshop on the application of technologies in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in Hanoi on November 5.

Health No COVID-19 cases reported on November 5 afternoon Vietnam had no new COVID-19 infections to report on November 5 afternoon, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.