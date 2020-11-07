No new COVID-19 cases to report on Nov. 7 evening
Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on November 7 evening, keeping the national count at 1,213, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
The country had gone through 66 consecutive days without any community-transmitted case.
As of 6 pm on November 7, a total of 1,070 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam had recovered, and the death toll remains at 35.
Among the active patients, nine have tested negative once for the coronavirus, 11 twice and eight thrice.
As many as 14,064 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are now under quarantine nationwide./.