No new COVID-19 community infection recorded on day 63rd
Vietnam has gone 63 consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases reported in the community as of 6 am on June 18, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
The total infections in the country remained at 335, of which 195 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
A total of 325 patients, or 97 percent of all cases, have recovered and zero deaths have been reported. Four of the remaining 10 patients have tested negative for the coronavirus at least twice.
There are 6,285 people who had close contact with patients or came from pandemic-hit areas now being under quarantine across Vietnam.
The British pilot, known as Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, has experienced a miraculous recovery. His lungs have recovered 90 percent, while his kidneys, heart, liver, and pancreatic enzymes are back to normal. He can also move his hands and use a mobile phone.
He was the most critical COVID-19 patient in Vietnam and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 at least six times./.