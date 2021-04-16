No new COVID-19 infections reported on April 16 morning
Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad brought to a concentrated quarantine facility (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours to 6am on April 16, keeping the national tally at 2,758, according to the Health Ministry.
Of the total, 2,445 have been given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Among active patients, 16 have tested negative to the virus once, 18 twice and 18 thrice.
A total of 38,743 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, with 517 in hospitals, 22,945 in concentrated facilities and 15,281 at home or accommodations.
The ministry also released that an additional 1,820 people in seven provinces and cities were injected with COVID-19 vaccines on April 15, raising the total to 63,758.
One day earlier, 222 Vietnamese citizens returning from Japan were brought to a concentrated quarantine facility in the central province of Nghe An./.