No new local COVID-19 cases reported on June 11
Recovered COVID-19 patients on June 10 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam has now gone 56 days without any community coronavirus transmission, with no new cases reported on June 11, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the 332 cases confirmed in the country, 192 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that a 48-year-old patient, known as Patient 303, who had been treated at the general hospital of northern Thai Binh province, has recovered. He will remain under medical observation and be quarantined for 14 days.
A total of 321 patients, or 96.7 percent of all cases, have recovered and there have been zero fatalities.
Of the 11 active patients, three have tested negative for the coronavirus once and two at least twice.
Some 9,266 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are currently under quarantine in Vietnam./.