An injured person in the terrorist attack at the Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – No Vietnamese citizen has been affected in the terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul capital city of Afghanistan on August 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 31.



In reply to queries about Vietnam’s reaction to the attack that caused serious casualties at the airport, Hang said Vietnam condemns terrorist attacks in any form.

She also conveyed profound condolences to families of the victims of the attack.

Hang added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directed the Vietnamese Embassy in Pakistan, concurrently Afghanistan, to continue reviewing and conducting citizen protection work.

Vietnam calls on concerned parties in Afghanistan to ensure security and safety of all Afghan citizens and foreigners living in the country, including Vietnamese citizens, she said./.