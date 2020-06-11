Society Workshop looks at boosting gender equality in new-style rural area development Gender equality should be included in the National Target Programme on New Rural Development as well as new-style rural area building criteria, by mainstreaming gender issues during the implementation of the programme in the years to come, a workshop in Hanoi on June 11 heard.

Society Da Nang, Australia’s Gold Coast ink deal to step up ties The central city of Da Nang and the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to beef up their friendship and cooperation during an online ceremony on June 11.

Society HCM City’s transport infrastructure lags behind demand despite huge investment Ho Chi Minh City allocates about 10 trillion VND (431.9 million USD) a year for the transport sector but the funding does not seem to be enough for narrowing the gap between the local infrastructure system and travel demand, heard at a meeting on June 10.