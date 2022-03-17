Society Hanoi to launch public bicycle service in inner districts Hanoi’s Department of Transport is planning to launch public bicycle services in five inner districts of Hanoi, giving locals and tourists have more transport options.

Society Nearly 100 Vietnamese guest workers enter RoK under EPS scheme Nearly 100 Vietnamese workers arrived in the Republic of Korea (RoK) under the Employment Permit System (EPS) of the country on a flight to Incheon International Airport on March 17.

Society Vietnam assumes chair of ASEAN education channel The Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training took over the chairmanship of ASEAN Education for 2022 – 2023 from the Philippines at a ceremony on March 16.

Society Former head of State Bank of Vietnam awarded ‘Hero’ title Former General Director of the State Bank of Vietnam Lu Minh Chau was posthumously presented the title of ‘Hero of the People’s Armed Force’ during a ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh on March 16.