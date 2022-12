Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi is expected to serve 450 flights and up to 80,000 passengers on the peak day during the travel season for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest and longest traditional festival.



However, the figure is yet to match the highest daily passenger number during the summer of 2022. June 25 saw over 104,000 passengers, nearly 93,000 of whom were domestic travellers, going through the airport.



Leaders of the airport said a host of international airlines plan to resume flights this winter, with good growth projected for the number of international flights to and from Noi Bai during Tet.



It is estimated that there will be 220 international flights carrying some 22,000 passengers landing in and taking off from the airport per day during the peak period. The figures are equal to approximately 70% of those recorded in the same period in 2019 before the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Noi Bai has already prepared plans to meet the upcoming high demand, under which more check-in counters and security facility will be opened and operated in full capacity, IT advances applied to calculate peak hours of each area, and coordination with transport police enhanced to regulate transport around the airport, among other activities.



According to a recent dispatch, officials, civil servants, public employees and workers of State administrative and socio-political organisations will have seven days off from January 20 (Friday) to January 26 (Thursday) for Tet celebrations. Travelling is expected to surge from several days just before Tet./.