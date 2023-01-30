At Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport served 5,619 flights from January 19-29, up 49% annually, including 1,789 international and 3,829 domestic flights.



The number of passengers hit nearly 900,000, up 71%, including 246,000 foreigners.



However, the number of domestic passengers was over 80% of the summer peak season 2022 while the number of foreign passengers was about 70-75% of that before COVID-19 in 2019, a leader of the airport said.



Noi Bai airport raised the security level between January 16-28, increased the number of security personnel by 20% compared to normal days; opened all check-in counters; and operated security scanners at maximum level, among other works.



With the launch of iNIA app before Lunar New Year, passengers could completely look up and update flight information anytime, any here from their personal phones, taking full initiative for their journey./.