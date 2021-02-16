Society Traffic accidents down in all three criteria during Tet holiday Traffic accidents dropped across all three criteria during the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from February 10-16, according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Traffic Police Department.

Society Hanoi closes sidewalk eateries, cafés to curb COVID-19 spread Hanoi deployed forces on the morning of February 16 to request the closure of sidewalk eateries, coffee and iced tea stalls in the entire Vietnamese capital to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Society Binh Thuan gears up to develop ocean economy, ensure sovereignty protection With a 192km-long coastline and 52,000sq.km fishing ground, the south central province of Binh Thuan has great potential for marine economy development. The locality, with largest titanium reserve, has also implemented many tourism, energy and industrial projects.

Society Vietnamese in Macau gather to celebrate Lunar New Year The Association of Vietnamese in Macau (China) held a gathering on February 14 to welcome the Year of the Ox with the participation of local authorities and the expatriate community.