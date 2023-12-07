A variety of exciting activities in the framework of the Dien Bien-Northwest Culture and Tourism Week such as art performances, folk dances, reenactment of traditional crafts and rituals of ethnic groups in the Northwest region attracted many locals and tourists to Ho Chi Minh City these days.

The event is aimed at promoting National Tourism Year 2024, which will be hosted by the northwestern province of Dien Bien.

The northwest region is home to many ethnic groups with different customs and traditions that are key tourism resources of the region.

Running from December 4-6, Dien Bien -Northwest Culture and Tourism Week was part of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory and enhance cooperation in culture and tourism between Ho Chi Minh City and the region./.

VNA