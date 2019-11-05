Business Vietnam, France holds sixth high-level economic dialogue The sixth Vietnam-France high-level economic dialogue took place in Paris on November 4 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Vu Dai Thang and French Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

Business Paris conference connects Vietnamese, French businesses Vietnamese and French enterprises attended a conference in Paris on November 4 chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Vu Dai Thang and Celine Charpiot-Zapolsky, Vice President of the France-Vietnam Council of CEOs MEDEF International.

Business Over 100 firms to take part in chemicals expo in HCM City The Vietnam International Exhibition on Chemical Industry to be held in HCM City from November 27 to 30 will offer a platform for domestic and foreign businesses to exchange information and explore business opportunities.