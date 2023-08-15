Notebook s for student s programme kicks off in HCM City on August 15 (Photo:VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A ceremony to kick off the programme “A million notebooks for students in the Central Highlands and Binh Phuoc province” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15.

Co-organised by the city’s Business Association of Vietnamese Veterans (BAV), the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Association, and the Veterans Entrepreneurs Association, the event aims to mark the 50th anniversary of the Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2025).

Speaking at the event, Labour Hero Nguyen Dinh Truong, Chairman of BAV, said that the initiative aims to share, support ethnic children in the provinces of Binh Phuoc, Dak Nong, Lam Dong, Dak Lak, Gia Lai, and Kon Tum.

Truong shared that through the programme, veteran entrepreneurs hope to contribute to the implementation of the policy of the Party and State in socio-economic development, ensuring national defence and security in the Central Highlands until 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The programme runs from August 15 to April 30, 2025, with a total budget of about 6 billion VND (250,000 USD). The initiative aims to encourage the studiousness movement of ethnic minority students in the Central Highlands and Binh Phuoc province.

Veteran entrepreneurs, businesses and philanthropists donate nearly 3 billion VND for the programme at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

At the launching ceremony, veteran entrepreneurs, businesses and philanthropists donated nearly 3 billion VND for the programme./.