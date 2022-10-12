Le Thi Viet Thu – CEO of Nova Hospitality speaks at the event. (Photo courtesy of NovaGroup)

HCM City, (VNA) - Nova Hospitality, a member of Nova Service, has been officially launched and it has signed agreements with two of the world's leading hotel management companies, Accor and Marriott International.

Nova Hospitality is a leading company in Vietnam in investing, developing, and operating a number of hotel and resort chains. The company's mission is to provide visitors with world-class service experiences, thereby contributing to the creation of destinations and the leverage of Vietnam's tourism.

The launching of Nova Hospitality is recognized as a promising signal for the tourism market's rapid recovery, contributing to the sustainable growth of Vietnam's tourism industry.

Movenpick Resort Phan Thiet. Nova Hospitality has put into operation 11 luxury hotels and resorts. Photo courtesy of NovaGroup

Nova Hospitality has made a significant impact on the tourism industry by investing in, developing, and operating a large number of international hotels and resorts in accordance with international standards. The best of these include Azerai Can Tho, a luxury resort in Mekong Delta, honored by Condé Nast Traveler at the Readers' Choice Awards 2021-Top 25 Best Resorts in Asia; Mercure Vung Tau, winning "Traveler's Choice – Best of The Best" award of TripAdvisor in 2021 and 2022; and Anantara Mui Ne Resort, one of the best resort accommodations in Vietnam as voted by DestinAsian. In addition, Movenpick Resort Phan Thiet, Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne, Radisson Resort Phan Thiet, and Mercure Dalat Resort all have distinct design styles inspired by tales associated with the locale and destination.

Nova Hospitality anticipates expanding its network of hotels and resorts to 47 properties with 11,621 rooms by 2023. With the aim of becoming a major business in the hospitality industry, it expects to continue to operate 115 hotels and resorts across Vietnam with a total of 30,902 rooms, serving more than 11 million domestic and foreign guests by 2025.

“The official launch of Nova Hospitality contributes to NovaGroup's vision of creating attractive international destinations to, together with the business community, make tourism a key economic sector of Vietnam and create sustainable value for the community. To do this, we are constantly cooperating with the world's leading hotel operators, with the hope of bringing unique hotels and world-class service quality,” Le Thi Viet Thu, CEO of Nova Hospitality, said.

Under the agreements between Nova Hospitality and Accor and Marriott International, Accor will become a consulting partner for the operation of the MGallery Dalat, while Marriott International will be an official consulting partner for the management of the Fairfield by Marriott Phan Thiet in NovaWorld Phan Thiet.

Accor will become a consulting partner for the operation of MGallery Dalat, a new product of Nova Hospitality in Da Lat. Photo courtesy of NovaGroup

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Fairfield Phan Thiet with Nova Hospitality, as we continue to introduce our industry-leading brands to Vietnam’s most exciting emerging destinations. NovaWorld Phan Thiet will completely transform the country’s southeast coast, introducing an unprecedented collection of world-class facilities into this beautiful beachfront area and attracting travelers from all around the globe. With its prime location, home comforts and heartfelt hospitality, this will become the hotel-of-choice for guests seeking simple, stress-free stays in this dynamic destination,” said Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President – Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar, Marriott International.

Marriott International will be the consulting partner to operate Fairfield by Marriott Phan Thiet in Coastal Mega City - Tourism – Wellness NovaWorld Phan Thiet. Photo courtesy of NovaGroup

“By signing the agreement with the world's top partners, Nova Hospitality reaffirms its commitment to providing guests with amazing integrated experiences with 5-star service standards. This signing is part of our strategy to help turn local destinations into international tourist attractions while contributing to upgrade local service standards and workforce’s skill,” Thu said./.

VNA