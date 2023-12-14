Business Vietnamese, Egyptian enterprises strengthen connectivity A Vietnam-Egypt business matching was held in Giza city in the province of the same name on December 13, as part of the activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.

Business Direct flight between Japanese, Vietnamese localities proposed Takashi Kawamura, mayor of Japan’s Nagoya city proposed opening a direct air route between Nagoya and Da Nang city to boost cooperation between the two localities at a working session with municipal leaders on December 13.

Business Ample room remains for finance cooperation between Vietnam, Hong Kong There remains huge room for Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) to cooperate in financial services, which can create capital flows for investment and trade activities in Asia and the world, participants heard at an event held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 13.