Politics RoK, Vietnam urged to boost people-to-people diplomacy Vietnam and the Republic of Korea should enhance people-to-people diplomacy in order to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to Chol Young Joo, Chairman of the Korea-Vietnam Friendship Association (KOVIFA).

Politics Vietnamese PM attends ASEAN-RoK Start-up Summit Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc along with President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in and leaders of ASEAN member states attended the ASEAN-RoK Startup Summit in the Korean city of Busan on November 26.

Politics Vietnam Coast Guard ship visits Japan Ship CSB 8002, carrying a mission from the Vietnam Coast Guard Command on board, departed for Japan on November 24 to visit and exchange with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).