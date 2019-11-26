Official affirms Vietnam’s defence policy of peace, self-defence
Peace and self-defence form the basic features of Vietnam’s defence policy, which remains updated since the previous edition issued in 2009, according to Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh.
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh speaks at the launch of the 2019 White Paper on national defence on November 25 (Photo: VNA)
He made the statement at the launch of the 2019 White Paper on national defence on November 25.
Prior to the 2019 edition, Vietnam had released its White Paper in 1998, 2004 and 2009.
Vinh, who is also member of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, told the press that 10 years since the publication of the 2009 White Paper, the country’s defence policy has yet to be outdated.
However, over the last 10 years, the strategic context has changed and the defence building has recorded many new developments, requiring Vietnam to release this time’s White Paper, he explained.
Vietnam wants peace and has the policy of settling disputes by peaceful means. It builds up defence also for the sake of peace, he noted.
The official said the launch of the White Paper aims to make the country’s defence policy transparent and enhance other countries’ trust.
Regarding the White Paper’s introduction of the Vietnamese military’s armament, the deputy minister said the rate of arms produced or renovated by the country has increased, showing the country’s independence and self-reliance in terms of weapons.
He reiterated Vietnam’s policy of concurrently safeguarding the nation and actively taking part in the protection of regional and global peace and security, noting that it puts its interests and peace in the common interests and peace of the region and the world.
With regard to the paper’s content about the complex developments in the East Sea and challenges to the safeguarding of the national sovereignty, peace and stability, Vinh affirmed the country’s viewpoint of objecting to militarisation, activities that run counter to international law, and those complicating the situation by any countries.
Vietnam fights against those phenomena but also cooperates with all countries to seek common interests, resolve disagreements and differences, and create a peaceful and stable environment for the Asia-Pacific, the official stressed./.