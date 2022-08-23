Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Truong Thi Mai at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Truong Thi Mai has affirmed that Vietnam always highly values Japan’s effective cooperation and support in national development over the past years.



Mai made the affirmation during a reception in Hanoi on August 23 for a delegation of young parliamentarians from the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)’s Youth Division led by member of the House of Representatives Suzuki Norikazu and member of the House of Councillors Sato Kei, who is also Acting Director of the division.



The official hailed Japan as the leading partner of Vietnam in various areas, adding that the Vietnamese community in Japan has amounted to nearly 430,000, becoming the second largest in the country that contribute to the two nations’ socio-economic development.



She suggested young parliamentarians of the LDP continue playing an active role in promoting the ties between the two Parties and nations, contributing to lifting Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership to a greater height.



Mai wished that with their prestige, leaders of the LDP's youth division would continue reinforcing exchange between the two countries’ parliamentarians, particularly young ones, as well as supporting the role of the Parliamentary Friendship Alliance in developing the two countries' bilateral extensive strategic partnership.



The guests shared the wish for more exchanges between young parliamentarians and youths in localities and businesses to contribute to bilateral ties.



The two sides discussed activities of the two legislatures and apparatus of local administrations and shared experience in perfecting laws and policies for socio-economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic./.