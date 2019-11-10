Society Tra Vinh focuses on developing quality seeds, seedlings The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is seeking to develop quality seeds for its key agricultural produce to improve their quality and competitiveness.

Society Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific adjust flight schedules due to storm National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific on November 10 announced that they will adjust schedules of fights from/to Phu Yen, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang and Pleiku on November 10 due to storm Nakri.

Society Dien Bien police arrest two transnational drug traffickers Police in the northwestern border province of Dien Bien have successfully busted a transnational drug trafficking ring, seizing 220 bricks of heroin with total weight of 77kg.

Society Czech-Vietnamese encyclopaedia wins Czech literature award The six-volume Czech-Vietnamese encyclopaedia was among eight works honoured at the 2019 award for literature by the Czech Writers’ Association in Prague on November 9 in recognition for their significance to the country’s literature and culture.