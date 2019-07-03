CPV Politburo member and Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tong Thi Phong (R) receives U Thein Oo, member of the NLD Central Executive Committee, head of the financial committee and member of the economic committee of the NLD, in Hanoi on July 3 (Photo: VNA)

Head of the CPV Central Committee’s External Relations Commission Hoang Binh Quan (L) and U Thein Oo, member of the NLD Central Executive Committee, head of the financial committee and member of the economic committee of the NLD (Photo: VNA)

– A high-ranking delegation of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) of Myanmar is paying a visit to Vietnam from July 1 to 5 at the invitation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.CPV Politburo member and Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tong Thi Phong received the delegation in Hanoi on July 3.Highlighting the recent strides in the countries’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation, the host said since Vietnam and Myanmar set up the comprehensive cooperative partnership in August 2017, bilateral relations have enjoyed strong developments in numerous fields.She expressed her hope that the NLD, as the ruling party with major influence on the Myanmar parliament, will continue helping to promote bilateral cooperation, especially in economy, trade and investment. She asked the party to help increase connections between the two legislative bodies to jointly monitor the implementation of the Governments’ agreements, thus developing bilateral partnerships in a more effective manner.For his part, U Thein Oo, member of the NLD Central Executive Committee, head of the financial committee and member of the economic committee of the NLD, affirmed that the NLD will actively contribute to the enhancement of relations between Myanmar and Vietnamese parliamentarians, as well as between the two countries’ legislative bodies.Earlier, a CPV delegation led by head of the CPV Central Committee’s External Relations Commission Hoang Binh Quan held talks with the NLD officials.The two sides informed each other of the situation of their respective parties and countries while discussing concrete measures to bolster bilateral ties in the time ahead.Quan said the CPV is ready to share its experience with the NLD in the fields of party building, training young party members, and making economic development strategies and policies.U Thein Oo stressed that Myanmar will exert efforts to join Vietnam in fostering relations between the two parties, thereby helping to strengthen the countries’ substantive connections for the benefit of the two peoples, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, as well as for a united and strong ASEAN Community.During their stay in Vietnam, the NLD delegation had meetings with officials of the CPV Central Committee’s Economic Commission, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Vietnam – Myanmar Friendship Association. They also visited northern Ninh Binh province and some economic and cultural establishments in Vietnam.-VNA