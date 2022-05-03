By 2045, coal-fueled power is expected to contribute only 9.6 percent of the country’s energy sector, while the contribution of solar power is set to reach 50.7 percent. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The draft National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period with a vision to 2045 (PDP VIII) clarifies the roadmap to cut down coal-fueled power and increase renewable energy sources, especially wind and gas power, offering a good chance for offshore wind power to thrive, according to experts.



During a recent online conference with localities on finalising the PDP VIII, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh said that calculations in the plan are optimal.



By 2030, total power capacity is forecast to reach 146,000 MW.



By 2045, coal-fueled power is expected to contribute only 9.6 percent of the country’s energy sector, while the contribution of solar power is set to reach 50.7 percent.



International organisations and experts said Vietnam has great advantages thanks to its long coastline and high potential for wind power, especially offshore wind power, which could reach a similar capacity to Vietnam’s hydropower projects.



Mark Hutchinson, Chair of the Southeast Asia Task Force at the Global Wind Energy Council, said that the target of 10GW from offshore wind power is reachable. This will help Vietnam become “safer” against risks of global fuel price fluctuations.

An overview of Deputy PM Le Van Thanh's conference with localities on finalising the PDP VIII (Photo: VNA)

