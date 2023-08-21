Health France-Vietnam gynecology, obstetrics conference opens in Hanoi The 23rd France-Vietnam conference on gynecology and obstetrics opened in Hanoi on August 14, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and France (April 12, 1973-2023).

Health Active response to COVID-19 urged as new sub-variant emerges globally The Ministry of Health has sent a dispatch to authorities of centrally-run cities and provinces requesting active response to COVID-19 as the number of new infected cases globally surged by 80% last month.