Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – One new imported case of COVID-19 was reported in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 16, raising the total number of cases so far to 1,537, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



The new patient is a Nigerian citizen arriving from Qatar on January 14.

A total of 1,380 patients of COVID-19 have been given the all-clear, while fatalities remain at 35.

Among patients receiving treatment, 10 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 10 twice and 12 thrice.



Meanwhile, 17,954 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, with 135 at hospital, 16,466 at designated facilities and 1,353 at home or their accommodations./.



