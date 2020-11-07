One more imported COVID-19 case recorded in Vietnam
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded one new imported case of COVID-19 between 6pm on November 6 and 6am on November 7, raising the national count to 1,213, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The man, who came back from Angola, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, while in quarantine and is being treated at the Bac Ninh General Hospital.
As of 6 am on November 7, a total of 1,070 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam had recovered, and the death toll remains at 35.
Among the active patients, nine have tested negative once for the coronavirus, 11 twice and eight thrice.
Vietnam has entered the 66th straight day without locally-transmitted cases.
As many as 14,064 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are now under quarantine nationwide./.
