One new COVID-19 case brings country’s tally to 1,521
One new imported COVID-19 case was recorded between 6pm on January 12 and 6pm on January 13, raising the infection tally in the country so far to 1,521, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Citizens at a concentrated quarantine site (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – One new imported COVID-19 case was recorded between 6pm on January 12 and 6pm on January 13, raising the infection tally in the country so far to 1,521, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new patient is a 27-year-old Vietnamese woman returning home via the Moc Bai International Border Gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh on January 8. She has been quarantined upon arrival.
Of the 1,521 coronavirus cases, 693 are domestic infections. Eight patients were given the all-clear on January 13, raising the total recoveries to 1,369 while the number of fatalities is still kept at 35.
Eleven of those still under treatment have tested negative for the coronavirus SAR-CoV-2 once, 13 others twice, and 11 thrice, according to the treatment sub-committee.
There are 17,555 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas in quarantine at present./.
The new patient is a 27-year-old Vietnamese woman returning home via the Moc Bai International Border Gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh on January 8. She has been quarantined upon arrival.
Of the 1,521 coronavirus cases, 693 are domestic infections. Eight patients were given the all-clear on January 13, raising the total recoveries to 1,369 while the number of fatalities is still kept at 35.
Eleven of those still under treatment have tested negative for the coronavirus SAR-CoV-2 once, 13 others twice, and 11 thrice, according to the treatment sub-committee.
There are 17,555 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas in quarantine at present./.