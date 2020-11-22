One new imported COVID-19 case posted on November 22
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded one imported case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours from 6pm on November 21, raising the national count to 1,307, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new patient, a Vietnamese citizen, 29, arrived at the Can Tho international airport from the Philippines on November 19. He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, while staying in quarantine in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.
As of 6pm on November 22, Vietnam had gone through 81 straight days free of community infection of the coronavirus.
Among those still under treatment, 11 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, nine twice and five thrice. The death toll remained at 35.
A total of 8,475 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returned from pandemic areas are under health monitoring nationwide./.