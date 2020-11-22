Health Four imported cases of COVID-19 reported on November 19 Four imported cases of COVID-19 were reported during 12 hours from 6am to 6pm on November 19, taking the national count to 1,304.

Health Vietnam selected as only Asian pilot country in UK’s new global healthcare partnership Vietnam has been selected as the only Asian pilot country in a new global healthcare partnership founded by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the UK-based London School of Economics (LSE) and British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.