Health Vietnam confirms no new COVID-19 cases on June 12 morning No new COVID-19 cases were reported on June 12 morning, meaning Vietnam remained clear of community transmission for 57 consecutive days, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health No new local COVID-19 cases reported on June 11 Vietnam has now gone 56 days without any community coronavirus transmission, with no new cases reported on June 11, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Stroke centre at Hue Central Hospital recognised by World Stroke Organisation The stroke centre at the Hue Central Hospital in central Thua Thien-Hue province was recently given Platinum Status by the World Stroke Organisation (WSO), hospital leaders said on June 11.