Online gold trading expected for God of Wealth Day
God of Wealth Day - on the 10th day of the lunar year, or February 21 this year - will still be celebrated but no one will be queuing up to buy gold, experts have said.
Illustrative photo (Source: pnj.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - God of Wealth Day - on the 10th day of the lunar year, or February 21 this year - will still be celebrated but no one will be queuing up to buy gold, experts have said.
Given the latest outbreak of COVID-19, gold and jewellery firms, including major businesses like DOJI and PNI, have stepped up online sales, with various promotional programmes in place.
According to legend, the God of Wealth returned to heaven on the 10th day of the first lunar month, so people traditionally buy gold on that day to ensure good luck and prosperity throughout the year. In recent years, people have queued up from 3 or 4 am to buy their “lucky” gold.
Together with ordinary gold items, items for sale include charm bracelets made from 24k and 18k gold. Those in the shape of animals are popular.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stood at 2,347 as of the evening of February 18, including 1,448 community infections, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported.
A total 144,071 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide.
Since January 27, when the pandemic broke out in northern localities, 755 new cases of community transmission have been detected./.