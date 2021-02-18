Business Ca Mau moves to promote investment links with foreign countries Authorities in the southernmost province of Ca Mau have exerted every effort to promote direct connections with trade and investment associations and organisations of countries investing strongly in Vietnam and the Mekong Delta region, according to Director of the Ca Mau Investment Promotion and Enterprise Support Centre (iPEC) Quach Van An.

Business Sea crab breeding - A new option for Tra Vinh farmers Dozens of households in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh have begun sea crab breeding this year, with 37 million baby crabs on a total area of 7,330 ha.

Business Hyundai Thanh Cong targets manufacturing 75,000 vehicles this year Auto manufacturer Thanh Cong Group has set itself a target of producing 75,000 motor vehicles this year, raising its production rate to 11.3 per hour.