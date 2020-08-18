Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,209 VND per USD on August 18, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam opposes Indonesia’s conclusions on anti-dumping investigation on steel sheets The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) recently sent a letter opposing several contents in the Indonesia's draft conclusions of an anti-dumping investigation on colour-coated steel sheet products imported from Vietnam and China.

Business Hyundai Vietnam shipbuilding company exports ships to 16 countries The Huyndai Vietnam Shipbuilding Co.Ltd based in the central province of Khanh Hoa built and handed over 119 oil carriers weighing 35,000 – 87,000 tonnes to clients, earning a revenue of nearly 4 billion USD since 2008.

Business VNDirect introduces new registration platform VNDirect Securities Corporation has launched an electronic platform to help customers make secure and fast identification without meeting the teller directly.